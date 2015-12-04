This year’s most popular baby names are in and according to Baby Center, it Sophia and Jackson have topped the list yet again, after three strong years at number one.

Most popular baby names of 2015

In second and third place also for three years running were Emma and Aiden and Olivia and Liam respectively.

The data comes from over 340,000 trendy parents who obviously have a know-how for popular baby names.

Girls welcomed Madison to the top 10, pushing last year’s number 10 Madelyn down the ranks, while Logan swapped with Jacob’s 2014 number nine spot pushing him down to number 10.

Paisley scored bonus points for the girls, jumping a massive 32 spots up to 32 from 64 in 2014, while others like Jocelyn, Eleanor, Juliana, Hazel, Kinsley, Isla, Jordyn, Emery, and Taylor seamlessly emerged from the womb and into the top 100 in true trendsetter style.

Boys saw Muhammad boost in popularity, jumping 19 spots to number 39, while unfortunately Charlie, Blake and Tyler, as popular as they were in 2014 didn't make the cut in 2015, slipping 19, 18 and 17 spots respectively.

Newbie names like Mateo, Ezra and Damian pulled through, making their debut on the most popular boys names list for the year.

Names with multiple spellings, like Sofia for Sophia, or Jaxon for Jackson, were combined to capture the names’ true popularity and showed no signs of slowing down in 2015.

This year saw Instagram play a major part in the baby name process. Just when you thought social media couldn't penetrate our lives any more, parents took to Instagram filters for inspiration, naming their newborn girls Juno, Valencia and Willow and their baby boys Lux, Ludwig and Amaro.

We can't say for sure that the sudden rise in popularity of these names are due to Instagram’s trendy filter names, but it sure seems like more than just a coincidence to us!

With names taken from seasons, days, directions, flowers and now Instagram, who knows what parents will look to for baby name inspiration in 2016.

Here are the top 10 most poplar girl and boy names for 2015:

10 most popular girl names of 2015:

1. Sophia

2. Emma

3. Olivia

4. Ava

5. Mia

6. Isabella

7. Zoe

8. Lily

9. Emily

10. Madison

10 most popular boy names of 2015:

1. Jackson

2. Aiden

3. Liam

4. Lucas

5. Noah

6. Mason

7. Ethan

8. Caden

9. Logan

10. Jacob