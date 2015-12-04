Last month, we introduced you to the teenager with the world's longest hair.

Meet The Family With The World’s Longest Hair

At 6.5 feet long, Priya Chaudhary's locks, which touch the floor when she stands up, have been cut only a handful of times over the last decade.

But now a family of four might be about to take over her world record: Tere Lynn Svetlecich Russell, a woman in Illinois, has never had a haircut - and neither have any of her daughters.

Collectively, their locks are a whopping 13.5 feet long - and Tere says she can't even wash her hair in the shower because the weight of it makes her fall over.

Instead, the family has to wash each other's hair with over half a bottle of conditioner each time, giving new meaning to the excuse, "I can't go out, I have to wash my hair".

