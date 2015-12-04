Woman Asks For Proposal Do-Over

Woman Asks For Proposal Re-Do

Reddit users: they're horrendous at the worst of times, and hilarious at the best of times.

One man had other users in stitches this week when he lamented that his bride-to-be had asked for a "proposal do-over".

Apparently, 'Alceus' had spent serious time and money planning a romantic, candle-lit dinner, complete with heart-shaped balloons, red-and-white roses and a mixtape in anticipation of putting a ring on her finger.

Alceus went on to explain that his girlfriend was "really surprised" and misty-eyed, and said yes to his proposal straight away - but there was a catch.

"The next day she said she was not happy with the way I proposed, a romantic night with each other is what she apparently didn't want!" said Alceus. "She wanted me to call her friends and surprise her with them!"

In response, Alceus took the night off to try and decipher his girlfriend's confusing behaviour.

"She sent me my favorite pizza to my work," he said. "I am in a lunchbreak atm. I will eat the pizza but wont return her calls/messages."

This morning, his girlfriend apparently counter-proposed - but in a serious turn of events, Alceus is not sure whether he now wants to be with her.

"I SAID NO, I AM NOT READY YET, I NEED TIME TO TRULY UNDERSTAND YOU," he said.

"She said 'ok' and went to bed."

Watch this space guys - apparently the apology pizza didn't do the trick. What will his girlfriend try next?!

Perhaps she should take the advice of another Reddit user, who commented simply, "ABORT MISSION".