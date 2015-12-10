Here’s What You Were Talking About On Facebook This Year

Facebook's annual Year In Review list has landed, with some surprising results.

It was clearly a big year for politics in Australia, with Tony Abbott topping the list of most talked-about topics. This was closely followed by Malcolm Turnbull and the leadership spill, which captured the attention of the nation as the drama spilled over on to live television.

The ANZAC Day 100th anniversary and the Bali Nine executions also made it to the top of the list, as did the war in Syria and the Paris attacks - indicating that many are consuming news directly from their Facebook feeds.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Taylor Swift also made the list of most talked-about topics, but she was beaten by good friend Ed Sheeran, who's currently touring in Australia.

Globally, the focus was on the US Presidential election and the Paris attacks, as well as ISIS and the Syrian conflict.

As for where Australians were most fond of checking in, it looks like Melbourne was the winner this year, in large part because of its sporting prowess. The MCG, Crown Melbourne and Melbourne Zoo all edged ahead of other venues, with Darling Harbour sliding in at number 3.

You can view the official results below.

Most Talked-About Topics in Australia

1. Tony Abbott

2. Malcolm Turnbull and leadership spill

3. ANZAC Day 100th Anniversary

4. Bali Nine executions

5. Syrian Civil War & Refugee Crisis

6. Nepal Earthquakes

7. November 13 Attacks in Paris

8. Floyd Mayweather

9. Fight Against ISIS

10. Adam Goodes

11. Same-sex marriage debate

12. Mars flyby

13. Bronwyn Bishop expenses scandal

14. Ed Sheeran

15. Taylor Swift



Most Talked-About Topics globally

1. US Presidential Election

2. November 13 Attacks in Paris

3. Syrian Civil War & Refugee Crisis

4. Nepal Earthquakes

5. Greek Debt Crisis

6. Marriage Equality

7. Fight Against ISIS

8. Charlie Hebdo Attack

9. Baltimore Protests

10. Charleston Shooting & Flag Debate



Australian check-ins

1. Crown Melbourne

2. Melbourne Cricket Ground

3. Darling Harbour

4. Sydney Opera House

5. Taronga Zoo

6. Warner Bros. Movie World

7. Sea World

8. Australia Zoo

9. Melbourne Zoo

10. Dreamworld Australia