Women In Japan Are Fighting To Keep Their Surnames

Women in Japan are fighting back against an outdated law that states all couples must adopt the same name in order to legally register their marriage.

Five women have made headlines after taking legal action against the government arguing that the law - which was brought into play in 1896 - is outdated, unconstitutional and violates civil rights.

"By losing your surname ... you’re being made light of, you’re not respected ... It’s as if part of your self vanishes," says Kaori Oguni, one of the five women involved in the lawsuit, speaking with The Guardian.

While the law doesn't specifically state that the wife must take the husband's surname, 96% of women do in a reflection of Japan’s traditional values.

So far two courts have ruled against the women, with the supreme court to announce their decision later this week, however Japanese conservatives are staunchly opposed to the change.

"Names are the best way to bind families," constitutional scholar Masaomi Takanori tells NHK public television.

"Allowing different surnames risks destroying social stability, the maintenance of public order and the basis for social welfare."

Public opinion on the matter is divided, however a poll by the Asahi Shimbun newspaper in November shows that 52% of those voting would be in favour of abolishing the law and 34% against.

Support for the change also appears to be much higher in the younger generation of Japanese, with the bigger issue being that people have the right to make their own choices.

"Keeping my name has always been important to me," bride-to-be Kozue Yamada tells marie claire.

"I still remember when my uncle told me that my dad had failed our family because he didn’t have any boys, and from that moment on, I wanted to carry on our name and then to my children eventually. I strongly believe in having the choice to keep your name or change it, and it should be a decision based on what your beliefs and thoughts are."

Born in Japan, 29-year-old Yamada lives in Australia but says her Japanese culture remains very much a part of her life, and plans to keep her surname when she marries next year.

"This is something I mentioned to my partner from day one - actually on our first date even! The idea of a hyphenated surname has grown on him and I hope that through passing on my name to our children, I can pass along part of their cultural identity."



In response to the conservative idea that having the same surname shows ‘solidarity’, Yamada admits she agrees to a certain extent, but believes that this is not the be all and end all of family ties.

"I have friends and family friends who I consider family so I have never really thought of a name as the only thing that binds people as a family. I think in fact showing two surnames shows of where you have come from and that is something I would like to pass on to my children with my partner."