When paramedic Emily McKenzie attended to a cardiac emergency recently, she had no idea what was about to happen.

Paramedic's Shock Cardiac Arrest Proposal

At the end of her Friday shift, she found herself enroute to help out an “old man” with a heart problem.

"It wouldn't be a Friday without a late call," McKenzie can be overheard saying.

Upon arrival, we see that McKenzie is too busy sorting through her gear and getting everything set up to properly pay attention to her surroundings.

She then runs in to help, only to be greeted by her boyfriend, firefighter Nik Raw, who drops to one knee and asks her to marry him.

Needless to say, the only person going into cardiac arrest at the time is Emily, who clearly wasn’t expecting her day to end quite like that!

Watch the heartwarming (literally) video for yourself above.