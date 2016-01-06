Grandmas Drinking Fireball Whiskey For The First Time Is Hilarious

Getting older generally has a negative connotation attached to it, which is why we appreciated this video of grandmas getting drunk on Fireball Whiskey.
As these lovely ladies prove, with age comes wisdom (most of them don’t drink too much anymore), but you can still have fun – especially when you haven’t touched alcohol in years.
To prove the point, these grandmas were challenged to drink shots of Fireball Whiskey – described as “tasting like heaven and burning like hell”.
Their reactions are varied, with one calling it “not bad” before dissolving into a fit of coughing, while another says plainly, “I could get used to this”.
Watch their hilarious reactions above!