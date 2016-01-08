Husky's Attempt to Stop Owner From Leaving Will Break Your Heart

Remember when the internet went into meltdown over the dog that was left home alone – and instead of getting into mischief, was simply miserable about his lack of human company? (If not, refresh your memory with the video below).

Today, another video has arisen showing a husky getting very upset about his owner leaving the house. So much so, in fact, that it sounds like he’s attempting to verbally tell his owner off for daring to put his shoes on.

After a while, he comes up with the ingenious idea of simply sitting on his owner’s feet – but unfortunately, he loses the battle.

Watch the adorable video for yourself above!

