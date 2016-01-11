Dad Crashes Daughters' Whip And Nae Nae Dance

Credit: Terry Delk Blaylock/Facebook.

Dad Crashes Daughter's Whip And Nae Nae Dance

Last year, the now infamous ‘Whip and Nae Nae’ song seemed to take over the internet.

WATCH: Epic dance off as 250 guests join bride and groom in one-take music video

WATCH: The best Whip and Nae Nae dances of all time

But just when you thought the craze was over, an embarrassing dad is making headlines for crashing his daughters’ dance video.

At first, things seem innocent enough as the girls wait around in front of the camera for the music to pick up. In the background, their dad can be seen sneaking into the room with a finger to hips lips.

When they start dancing along to the ‘Whip and Nae Nae’, he joins in with some moves of his own while they remain blissfully unaware of their embarrassing dad.

The pair only cotton on at the end of the song when they turn around and spot him gyrating in the corner.

RELATED: Girl With Rare Blood Disorder Is Zumba Sensation

Watch the hilarious video for yourself above!