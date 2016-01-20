Poodles Perform Acrobatics

Let’s just get one thing straight. Yes these poodles do have orange ears and tails and not only that, they can do backflips!

Poodles Performing Acrobatics

These fluffy little canines give it their all in this acrobatics performance on an Asian talent show as their two trainers cue their tricks.

One trainer gets into a walking handstand and leads the puppies in circles while they do the conga.

Were not sure what the other trainer is doing holding and swaying the other puppy in her hands from side to side... a unique move.

But the routine only gets gets better from there.

Four puppies get into pairs and make a bridge with their paws while one puppy jumps over and under them. That’s some agility!

Then, two poodles role a hollow silver cylinder from one side of the stage to the other while another two run in and out of the object and another balances on top! Impressive.

After that it seems like the poodles just start showing off… or maybe we’re just jealous.

We hope they were rewarded with lots of yummy treats after their dog-smacking performance!