Toronto Zoo has released footage of a baby polar bear attempting its first steps, and it’s just as cute as you think it is.

Baby Polar Bear Takes Its First Steps

At two months old, this adorable cub, who tragically lost her twin sister at birth, is learning how to navigate the world by herself.

Though wobbly on her feet, the tiny polar bear seems to be embracing her newfound mobility. As you’ll see in the video above, she falls over several times, but manages to get back up every time as well.

She’s kind of like that drunk friend you have to roll out of the pub in the wee hours of the morning, albeit on a much cuter scale.

Watch the adorable video for yourself above!