Dancer Performs Epic Gravity-Defying Routine In A Wind Tunnel

When R Kelly sang I Believe I Can Fly we're not ashamed to say we imagined ourselves flying through the air belting out the classic.

Amazing Gravity-Defying Dance Routine Performed In A Wind Tunnel

And while the song is absent from this stunning video, this amazing dancer has managed to gracefully glide through the air to an uplifting tune, without putting a leg out of place.

RELATED: Video of mum breastfeeding while pole dancing is inspiring

RELATED: 6-Year-Old Choreographs Epic Mother-Son Wedding Dance

Dancing in perfect harmony to the beats, the dancer flips, turns and somersaults his way around the wind tunnel, leaving the audience absolutely mesmerized.

The dancer makes the gravity-defying talk seem like a slice of cake, but as he's decked out in protective clothing and a helmet, we don't think this is something you would want to try at home.

Believe us, you just won't be able to take your eyes off this video.