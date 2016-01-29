There is nothing cuter than watching a baby startle itself.

Cute baby sneezes, says ‘“Oh no!”

Some cry, some twitch but four-month-old Jonah Jones says “Oh no!” after he sneezes.

The adorable baby crumples his face uncontrollably then blurts out a massive sneeze.

Caught completely off guard, the bubba exclaimed “Oh no!”

What a moment to be caught on camera!

Lucky dad was on duty filming the sweet sneeze.

Barely out of the womb, how does this extremely young West Virginia baby know how to speak already? Most start speaking closer to one-years-old.

But that isn’t the point, the point is how incredibly cute is Jonah's reaction to his sneeze?!