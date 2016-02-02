We imagine listening to Justin Bieber might elicit some strange reactions, but this one takes the cake.

Mum-To-Be Dances To Justin Bieber Until Her Waters Break

A mum-to-be from Brisbane decided to try and spur her labour on by dancing along to Justin Bieber’s hit song, ‘Sorry’.

Kortni McLady said she’d been on bed rest throughout her pregnancy, but was given the all clear by her doctor after experiencing pre-labour symptoms.

She was encouraged to bounce on an exercise ball, but had the even better idea of dancing her way into labour – which is exactly what happened four hours after she made the above video.

“Exactly 3 months ago today at 5pm I took this video THEN at 9pm my waters broke!!!” McLady wrote on Facebook. “Excuse the jiggly bits I’m 38 weeks pregnant hahaha, I present to you “Fletchers water break dance ft Little Cat. Happy quarter birthday Fletcher James! Mummy can’t wait to embarrass you even more as you grow older”.

We’re betting McLady wasn’t ‘sorry’ she came up with the idea!