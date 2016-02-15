Snowboarding Dog Hits The Slopes

Meet Eli, the snowboarding dog. At seven-years old, she’s already hit the slopes more times than most – and she loves it.
Her owners, Uros and Katarina Visekruna, regularly take her boarding at their local slopes in Kopaonik and Old Mountain, Serbia.
Yes, Serbia – where the snow is metres deep and the temperatures drop below zero on a daily basis. Looking at Eli though, you’d never know it.
The snow-loving beagle doesn’t show any signs of slowing down as she pulls her owners down the slope. When she gets tired, Uros carries her in his backpack. Aw!
