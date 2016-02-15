Snowboarding Dog Hits The Slopes

Meet Eli, the snowboarding dog. At seven-years old, she’s already hit the slopes more times than most – and she loves it.

Her owners, Uros and Katarina Visekruna, regularly take her boarding at their local slopes in Kopaonik and Old Mountain, Serbia.

Yes, Serbia – where the snow is metres deep and the temperatures drop below zero on a daily basis. Looking at Eli though, you’d never know it.

The snow-loving beagle doesn’t show any signs of slowing down as she pulls her owners down the slope. When she gets tired, Uros carries her in his backpack. Aw!

Watch the video of Eli hitting the slopes above.