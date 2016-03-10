Driver Takes 17 Attempts To Make A 3-Point Turn

You know when you can’t quite decide where to park, so you just keep inching into your spot, like 17 times?

We can’t either, but this is what one driver tried to do – and unfortunately, they were caught on camera.

The hefty 4WD just doesn’t seem to fit anywhere, much to the amusement of passersby (and us). As hard as the driver may try, the car refuses to do what it’s supposed to.

Watch the hilarity for yourself above!