Man Proposes After His Girlfriend Hears For The First Time

When Andrea Diaz received a cochlear implant, the first words she heard were magic.

Diaz had just been fitted with the device when her boyfriend, Kevin Peakman, stepped in to ask her an important question.

“I wanted to make one of the first things that you hear me asking you to marry me,” he said to a clearly emotional Diaz.
She immediately said “yes”, followed by, “I can hear your voice”.

Diaz dissolves into tears before proclaiming, “there’s so much going on right now!”

Watch the heartwarming moment for yourself above!


