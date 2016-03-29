Adele Slams Pressure On Mums To Breastfeed During Her London Show

Adele's 'Hello' world tour has been jam-packed with headline-making moments, from her tribute to Brussels to making a young fan's dream to sing onstage come true.

Now the 27-year-old Grammy-winner has used her show in London to defend mums who don't breastfeed following celebrity chef Jamie Oliver's controversial comments.

"It's f*cking ridiculous, and all those people who put pressure on us, you can go f*ck yourselves, alright?" she said in response to a fan who brought it up during a break in the show.

"Because it's hard," she continued. "Some of us can't do it. I managed about nine weeks with my boobs. Some of my mates got post-natal depression from the way those midwives were talking. Idiots."

During an interview with Britain's LBC Radio last week, Jamie Oliver said that England had a problem with not enough women breastfeeding.

"We have got a problem with it. And if you think about it, breastfeeding is the beginning of the story - before school dinners, before sugar. It’s something that’s very natural to us - it’s easy, it’s more convenient, it’s more nutritious, it’s better, it’s free," he told Britain's LBC Radio.

Adele, who is mother to three-year-old son Angelo, told the audience that she loved using formula, and to do what works for you.

"Breastfeed if you can but don't worry, [formula brand] Aptamil's just as good. I mean, I loved it, all I wanted to do was breastfeed and then I couldn't and then I felt like, 'if I was in the jungle now back in the day, my kid would be dead because my milk's gone."

Jamie has since taken to Twitter to clear up any confusion around his comments:

I'm not planning on starting a campaign around breastfeeding. pic.twitter.com/vRGi1ud8By — Jamie Oliver (@jamieoliver) March 18, 2016

