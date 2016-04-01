Ah corgis, the little dog with stumpy legs, a sausage body and a big fluffy bum.

These clumsy Corgi dogs will make your day

It’s no wonder why the Queen of England loves them so much, they’re so cute! Did you know she has owned 30 corgis during her reign?

Despite having royal blood, the corgis in this video compilation show no signs of properness whatsoever, in fact, they’re completely clumsy.

One corgi doesn't like the look of the laundry basket, so it barks and jumps on it, only to find itself stuck trying not to fall inside of it.

Another corgi’s legs are just too stubby and its body just too chubby to make it over the doggy gate.

Whether you own one or not, corgis are pretty entertaining dogs to watch!

Check out the funny video to see what other hilarious things corgis get up to.