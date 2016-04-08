Sassy Ring Bearer Wins The Internet With Epic Pillow Throw

Being a ring bearer is no small task.

Sassy Toddler Ring Bearer Wins The Internet With Epic Pillow Throw

The chosen person (or child in most instances) is trusted with delivering the rings to the bride and groom at the altar on a crisp white pillow, all while the eyes of hundreds of guests stare you down.

However, this cute little boy was far too blasé about his job and instead of handing the pillow to the best man with an adorable smile, he decided to throw it at the bridesmaid, before walking off in a massive huff.

In the hilarious video, the toddler takes his time walking down the aisle and is eventually coaxed on by a guest, who shows the little boy exactly where he should go.

After an initial hesitation, he soon stars to sprint down the red carpet, before coming to an abrupt halt before an amused-looking bridesmaid.

That's where his sassy attitude comes out, as he makes a running throw with the pillow, with the rings landing at the bridesmaid's feet.

Now we only hope they found the rings before he did away with those too.