What It's Like To Go On A Date With Someone You've Already Had Sex With

If you've ever slept with someone and then had to meet up with them for a date afterwards, you'll know exactly how awkward it can be.

This video depicts that scenario all too well, showing a couple who try to reignite the spark they felt when they were drunk.

Some of our favourite lines from the videos are:

Girl: "Thanks for suggesting we do this, it's really nice to hang out."

Guy: "Yeah well I realise we didn't do much talking the last time."

It just got worse from there.

Guy: "Maybe next time we'll go to Disneyland?"

Girl: "Yeah I like Disneyland - and sex."

Cringe!