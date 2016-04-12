Young Woman Who Contemplated Suicide Over Cruel Vitiligo Taunts Now An Aspiring Model

Cruel taunts nearly drove woman with vitiligo to suicide - now she's an aspiring model

A beautiful woman with vitiligo who contemplated suicide after cruel taunts is now an aspiring model after undergoing a tanning treatment.

Natalie Ambersley, from Ilford, Essex, has spent the last three decades covering up her body in a bid to avoid bullies mocking her appearance which left her confidence in ruins.

From the age of two, 33-year-old Natalie’s life has been plagued by vitiligo - a long-term chronic skin condition that causes pale white patches to form on the skin.

The young woman has been taunted for years over her appearance and has always covered up with clothes and make-up.

Now she's finally found somewhat of a treatment for her condition that works and improves her suffering by up to 50 per cent.

"For as long as I can remember people would stare at me, snigger under their breath or make remarks about how my patchy skin made me look like a cow," Natalie told the Daily Mail.

"At my lowest points I couldn't see a way out and there were times when I thought I would be better off not being around.

"Instead of enjoying beach holidays and nights out in dresses like everyone else my age, I would cover myself from head to toe as I felt ashamed of my body and how I looked."

Natalie underwent UVB phototherapy to treat the condition, with which Michael Jackson is thought to have suffered from and was astounded with the results.

"I couldn't believe the outcome after a year, it's incredible," she said.

"I know my vitiligo hasn't gone completely but I'm pleased, I don't think I'd ever want it to as it's made me who I am today and I'm proud of the condition."

Canadian model Winnie Harlow has highlighted the condition in recent years.

Winnie was diagnosed at the age of four and has since appeared in America's Next Top Model.

As for Natalie, she's now hoping to land a modeling contract with an agency that "concentrates on beautiful people with a difference".