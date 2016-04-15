Bride Helps Sister's Boyfriend Propose On Wedding Day

Most brides would be pretty annoyed at having to share the spotlight on their big day – but not this one.

Des Leoncio from California stood aside while her sister's boyfriend, John Paul de Vega, asked Des's sister to marry him in the middle of Des's wedding. But before you freak out, rest assured that Des was in on it!

Instead of throwing the bouquet over her head, Des is filmed handing it to her sister, Angela, before the music promptly changes and her boyfriend appears with his son.

The video then cuts to Vega on his knees asking Angela to marry him – and of course she says yes.

“I was trying not to cry too much so when I asked her the first time nothing came out of my mouth,” Vega admitted afterwards.

“Des even said to me 'did you ask her?' I thought I had but to make sure I asked again.

“My fiancee couldn't talk much either because she was crying so nobody heard her say yes.”

Watch the heartwarming video for yourself above!