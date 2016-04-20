Touted the world’s oldest dog, Maggie the Kelpie died peacefully on Sunday night in her sleep.

World's oldest dog dies at 30

Maggie was believed to be 30-dog-years-old, that’s about 200 in human years.

She belonged to Western Australian dairy farmer, Brian McLaren, who told The Weekly Times she appeared to be happy and healthy until two days before she passed away.

“She was walking from the dairy to the office and growling at the cats and all that sort of thing,” McLaren said.

According to The Guinness Book of World Records, the world’s oldest dog, Bluey the cattle dog, was 29-years-old and died in 1939. The average dog lives about 15 years.

Unfortunately since McLaren doesn’t have Maggie’s birth papers to prove her age, Guinness wouldn’t accept it, even though McLaren claims he bought her four years after his 34-year-old son’s birth.

"I'm sad, but I'm pleased the way she went," McLaren said.