From watching the video above, it would never cross your mind that the talented grandma playing the harmonica has dementia.

Grandma with dementia plays the harmonica like you wouldn't believe

Normally clouded by her shady memory, this grandma had a moment of lucidity, performing a harmonica solo like a pro.

Her family was ecstatic to see her so sprightly, clapping and cheering her on as she sat on the seat of her walker playing away.

Then the women in the purple t-shirt suggests she get up for a dance and play at the same time.

You're probably thinking playing the harmonica so energetically must be more than enough for this poor old lady.

But no. Grandma gets right up and starts tapping her legs away to the beat and starts to circle around her walker with groove.

Watch the inspiring video, it will put a huge smile on your face, maybe even encourage you to get up for a boogie like granny!