Prince William Saves Elderly Man's Life

Britain's Prince William was "really pleasant" with locals as he helped to treat a man with breathing difficulties.

The 33-year-old royal was flying the East Anglian Air Ambulance helicopter to Ely, Cambridgeshire to help paramedics treat an elderly man who had a suspected heart attack.

Resident Darren Woodstock said: "I saw the Air Ambulance coming and wondered whether Prince William could have been on board. I went outside to have a look and he landed not long after. He was really pleasant, we said hello and asked him how he was and he waved back and replied to say, 'Good morning', and that he was well.

"He went off to do what he had to do and everyone just let him get on with his work. It was nice to see him out and about. My wife Tasha was over the moon because she loves the royals. It really made her day."

Another resident added to the Mail Online: "Prince William was here for just over an hour. He obviously went off to help treat the patient as he left the aircraft wearing blue rubber gloves, returned for some equipment and then disappeared again.

"I didn't approach him. He seemed preoccupied with his job, which is only right, but he did smile at all those standing around. The other pilot who remained with the aircraft was very friendly to all those who gathered around and invited them to go up to the aircraft and have a look."

The man was transported to Addenbrooke's Hospital by land ambulance and is undergoing further treatment.