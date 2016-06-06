Oh, to be back in the old beauty pageant days when “If you could have one wish, what would it be?” was a legit question.

People Are Peeved At What Miss Hawaii was Asked During the Miss USA Pageant

Instead, the 2016 Miss USA pageant has been hit by controversy after Chelsea Hardin, also known as Miss Hawaii, was asked a political question that left viewers outraged.

"If the election were held tomorrow, would you vote Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump for president, and why would you choose one over the other?" asked judge Laura Brown.

Instantly prompting boos from the crowd, Miss Hawaii managed to neatly side step the question.

"It doesn't matter what gender, what we need in the United States is someone who represents those of us who don't feel like we have a voice, those of us who want our voices heard,” she said. “We need a president to push for what is right, and push for what America really needs."

Critics took to Twitter, blasting the inappropriate question but praising Miss Hawaii.

That on stage question for #MissHawaiiUSA was unfair and incredibly unprofessional from #MissUSA... — Joey O'Hern (@joeyohern) June 6, 2016

When you vote for president, your ballot is secret. Completely inappropriate #MissUSA question, but #MissHawaii answered gracefully — Brandie Piper (@BrandiePiper) June 6, 2016

I'm embarrassed for the entire #MissUSA organization. Asking a contestant who they would vote for is absolutely inappropriate. — Madeline Langdon (@MadelineLangdon) June 6, 2016

The judge was forced to defend herself, insisting she wasn't the one who had come up with the question.

Hi guys. I asked the question I was given and Miss Hawaii answered beautifully. @MissUSA ❤️ — Laura Brown (@laurabrown99) June 6, 2016

Despite Miss Hawaii’s poise, the stunning brunette narrowly missed out to winner Miss District of Columbia, Deshauna Barber.