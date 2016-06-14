Boys in the UK can wear skirts to school

It's an issue increasingly receiving more awareness, and in a win for transgender children, state schools in the UK have implemented new uniform policies allowing boys to wear skirts, and girls to wear trousers.

The UK government has funded the move under a drive to make schools more aware of children questioning their gender identity.

With 88 schools – including 40 primary schools – welcoming the change, it allows children as young as five to feel more comfortable identifying as transgender, without feeling like they will break uniform rules.

Allens Croft school in Birmingham is reportedly the first state primary school to embrace the “gender neutral” uniform policy, saying it aims “to promote each child's right to express their gender and personality in whichever way feels right for them”.