The Babysitters Club: Where are they now?

Stacey. Everyone always wanted to be uber cool NYC kid Stacey. Or maybe Mary Anne, because seriously, wasn’t Logan just the perfect boyfriend? Sigh.

If you were a child of the 80s and 90s, chances are you grew up fangirling all over The Baby-sitters Club books.

Following the adventures of our favourite girl squad of sitters in Stoneybrook, Connecticut, who can forget such epic titles such as Stacey’s Big Crush, Mallory Hates Boys (and Gym) and Dawn’s Big Date.

And if you’ve ever wondered where the BSCers ended up, wonder no more.

Canadian illustrator Siobhan Gallagher has reimagined Kristy, Claudia, Dawn and co in The Jaded Quitters Club, navigating their way in a world of bearded hipsters, perfectly-staged selfies and judgmental Deliveroo guys.

“The characters in the Baby-Sitters Club were such young, entrepreneurial go-getters,” Siobhan told Us Weekly. “So I thought it would be funny … to discover they’re just average, bored women who maybe lost their ambitious attitudes.”

From the wonders of the speed clean before your new boyfriend comes over, to wishing you’d put a bra on before answering the door to the delivery guy, The Jaded Quitters Club covers all the modern day problems for millennials.

Those BSC girls, always keeping it real…