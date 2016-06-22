News

Woman finds a giant python chilling in her bedroom

Leah Cohen
Yahoo7 Be /
Woman finds a giant python chilling her bedroom

Woman finds a giant python chilling her bedroom

No, this is not your regular Australian morning alarm clock, it's a giant python that invited itself into a Queensland ladies home earlier this morning.

Trina Hibberd woke up at around 4am to find a five-metre long scrub python in her Mission Beach home.

A Queensland woman woke up this morning to find this 16-feet long scrub python in her home. Photo: Facebook

The uninvited guest had snaked its way into her house, and can be seen in the video above, stretching throughout the hallway, around the picture frames and all the way into the spare bedroom.

Understandably, Hibberd got the fright of her life when she saw the 30kg beast draped across her walls for the first time.

She called nearby snake removalists to take the serpent away, to which they told her to "shut the bedroom door and keep it closed until we get there," the owner of the company, David Goodwin, told the Daily Mail.

Hibberd uploaded a video of the python stretched across her hallway. Photo: Facebook

Hibberd later posted the video to Facebook, which has since been viewed around the world.

The 30kg beast draped itself on the paintings hanging on the wall. Photo: Facebook

The snake creeped into the bedroom. Photo: Facebook

What's even scarier is that Hibberd had suspected the snake had been living in her roof since 2012, she revealed in a Facebook post. Not cool.

"He used to slither down into the pool area for a feed and a drink then slither back up just before sunrise unless he had a tummy full of food and got stuck," she wrote.

Welcome to Australia.

