This excited wombat is everyone before the weekend

This little wombat has so much energy!

This excited wombat is us just before the weekend

Meet Warra, the orphaned wombat joey being cared for at Sleepy Burrows Wombat Sanctuary in New South Wales.

His carer came to work one morning earlier this week and noticed how sprightly Warra was. She decided to film him running rings around her - and what she caught on camera is adorbale.

RELATED: Woman wakes up to a giant python chilling in her bedroom

RELATED: Lizard hilariously tries to attack a man in the outback

In the video above, you can see the bouncy wombat sprinting around in circles, bursting with pure excitement. He suddenly stops on the woman’s lap for a quick rest before bouncing off the walls again.

Watch the adorable Facebook video above - it gets cuter every time, and will no doubt get you pumped for the weekend!