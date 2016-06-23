News

Bizarre footage of monster fish chocked on smaller fish
Bizarre footage of monster fish choked on smaller fish

This excited wombat is everyone before the weekend

Leah Cohen
Yahoo7 Be /

This little wombat has so much energy!

This excited wombat is us just before the weekend

This excited wombat is us just before the weekend

Meet Warra, the orphaned wombat joey being cared for at Sleepy Burrows Wombat Sanctuary in New South Wales.

Warra is an orphaned wombat joey. Photo: YouTube

His carer came to work one morning earlier this week and noticed how sprightly Warra was. She decided to film him running rings around her - and what she caught on camera is adorbale.

In the video above, you can see the bouncy wombat sprinting around in circles, bursting with pure excitement. He suddenly stops on the woman’s lap for a quick rest before bouncing off the walls again.

We can totally relate to this bouncy wombat. Photo: YouTube

Watch the adorable Facebook video above - it gets cuter every time, and will no doubt get you pumped for the weekend!


