Should kids be invited to a wedding?

The case for and against a child-free wedding

THE CASE FOR

Bernadette invited 20 kids to her wedding - and she's never regretted it.

”I got married to my husband Mark in February 2011 and there were 150 people at our wedding.

My husband is part Italian, so as you can imagine, he has quite a large family. We have two beautiful nieces and a nephew who were in our bridal party. We didn’t want them to be lonely, so we invited all the family’s children.

Do I regret it? Absolutely not. The kids were so well-behaved, we barely noticed they were there. There were no tantrums, no tears, and no adults leaving early on account of their children.

All together we had about 20 kids from the age of three to ten, and we kept them busy with drawing paper and toys. It also helped that all their parents were there too, so we essentially had built-in babysitters.

The only hiccup we had was moving the cake table out of the way of the dance floor – the kids didn’t like that. No-one wants to be too far from the cake.

My advice for brides looking to have children at their wedding would be to make sure you don’t leave them with nothing to do. I think the reason the kids at our wedding were so well-behaved was because they were concentrating on other things.

I wouldn’t be offended if someone told me I couldn’t bring my kids to their wedding – everyone has a different opinion and different circumstances. If you want a more intimate wedding, I think it’s totally okay to leave kids off the invite – it’s quite common these days."

THE CASE AGAINST

Kate is hosting a child-free wedding in September

"Don’t get me wrong, I love kids. I think my nephew is the cutest thing to walk the face of the earth. I find myself showing photos of him to random strangers and videos of his antics to my colleagues. In short, you could not find an Aunty more obsessed than me.

But do I want him at my upcoming wedding? No. Aside from the fact that he won’t remember it, he’ll also undoubtedly steal the show. I mean, have you ever been to a wedding where the kids are high on cake? The last one I went to ended up with cheese all over the floor and the bridesmaid’s tearing their hair out.

I briefly entertained the idea of having my nephew as a paige boy (how cute! A mini tuxedo!) until I babysat for him recently.

Granted, he’s more energetic and chatty than most kids his age – while they’re happy to play in one spot, he likes to be in 10 at once – but the sheer state of chaos that greeted my brother and sister-in-law when they came home left me wondering how this scenario would possibly play out at a wedding.

Not to mention, I’m already shelling out a small fortune for the 80 guests we’re entertaining. If you think kids eat for free, you are sorely mistaken. My venue contract reads in fine print: “Children aged two and over will be charged for sitting – regular meal price still applicable.”

So um – are the kids drinking too? Because that’s the only reason I can give for shelling out a small fortune for a child that weighs the same as my dress to eat.

Perhaps selfishly also, I want the adult guests at my wedding to be able to cut loose for a night. How fun can it be chasing a screaming kid around the dancefloor or ducking out of the festivities early because the kids have to go to bed?

Not being a parent myself, perhaps I’m missing some crucial detail, but at the end of the day, my reasoning still stands: kids shouldn’t be allowed at weddings, if only for the sake of their parents."

