Teenage orphan - whose mother took her own life - saving others from depression

An orphaned 14-year-old girl whose mum took her own life just months ago is now bringing audiences to tears as she shares her heartbreaking story in a bid to save others from depression.



Kira Dart-Hullick’s mum Bianca, 37, took her life on March 22 after struggling to come to terms with the death of Kira’s dad who was brutally killed in 2002.



Incredibly despite now losing both her parents Kira has now summoned the strength to spread a message of hope to help save others from depression – launching her own support group - ‘Beyond The Dark’.



Kira, from Canberra, Australia, said: “Over the years, I watched my mum deteriorate before my eyes.



“I never knew my dad, but I saw what losing him did to her. The pain she lived with every day eventually drove her to take her own life.

“Now I’ll never get to hear her voice again or tell her how much I love her. I never want anyone else to go through that.”



Inspirational Kira lost her mum Bianca when she committed suicide after years of battling her demons, that included bouts of depression and self-harm.



The mum of three’s devastating descent began after the shocking death of her partner Andrew Hullick, 41, in 2002, when Kira was just three-months-old.

Warren Allan Forbes shot him dead in the family’s caravan in Albury, NSW. He was convicted of manslaughter in 2004 and jailed for eight years.



Though Bianca went on to have two boys with a new partner, she constantly battled with the horror of losing her partner in such a brutal way.



As a result, her relationship with her new partner broke down and the boys went to live with their dad out of the state, which sent Bianca spiralling into despair.



Kira, then 12, lovingly did her best to care for her mum, who at one stage was so down she didn’t get out of bed for FOUR months.



Eventually her demons defeated her, but now Kira is determined to ensure that no other child has to lose a parent in the same way as she did, and has launched a Facebook support group called ‘Beyond The Dark’ to help encourage other sufferers to seek help.

Even though Kira is just a teenager, she remembers clearly the suffering her mum endured as a result of her dad’s killing.



She said: “Mum was my best friend. On her good days we’d go shopping together and would play in the park, we also liked to draw. She was a brilliant mum.



“But no matter how much fun we had, I always knew she was secretly sad. It was like she was wearing a mask.



“I was about six when she first told me what happened to my dad. I remember it so well. She looked me in the eyes and said: ‘A bad man hurt him and he’s never coming back.’



“I knew from then on that she was putting on a brave face.”



Growing up, Bianca made sure Kira knew all about her dad and and often took her on holiday to see his family.



She said: “We’d stay at my Aunty Carolyn’s house in Canberra and would talk about dad.

“I loved hearing stories about him, but I could tell it was tough for Mum. Even though she’d met someone else and I had two little brothers, she was desperate for me to remember my dad.



“Those were some of our happiest times together as a family.”



But when Kira was 12, Bianca’s nine-year relationship came to an end. Her partner left for his home state of NSW, and because of her fragile state of mind, he took their two boys with him.



Kira said: “When my brother’s left Mum’s depression really took over.



“I remember her being so distraught she simply couldn’t get out of bed for long periods of time.



“I did my best to look after her. I’d bring her cups of tea and food in bed, but she could barely eat.



“One time she didn’t leave her bedroom for four months. It was so hard to watch.



“I did my best to cheer her up. At age 13, I got a job in a café to help out and secretly saved up $80 to buy her a bottle of perfume. She loved it and couldn’t stop smiling.”



But behind her smiles, Bianca was in turmoil and there was nothing Kira could do to help.

She said: “One day I walked in on her in the shower and I saw cuts on her arm. She’d been deliberately cut herself as a way of coping.



“I yelled at her: ‘How did this happen?’ and I could see she was horrified she’d upset me.



“But it helped ease her pain and she was desperate.”

Still, the teenager had no idea just how extreme her mum’s feelings of desperation were.



She said: “On the morning she died, she drove me to school. When she kissed me goodbye I didn’t know it was the last time I’d see her again.



“I didn’t believe it when I first heard the news. I knew Mum was sad but suicidal? It didn’t seem right.

“All I could think about was I wish she’d told me. I wish she’d said what was going on in her mind as I could have at least tried to talk her out of it. But she struggled in silence.”



Bianca left behind a heart-wrenching note for her daughter, asking her aunt Carolyn to care for Kira and apologising for letting her down as a mother.



Kira said: “When I read that, I knew I had to do something. Mum’s death couldn’t be for nothing.



“If she’d known how great a mum she was, she would never have done it. But she carried around the guilt of suffering with depression for so long, she thought she’d failed. She hadn’t.



“Mum lived in fear that people would judge her, laugh and not accept her the way she was. Her self-esteem was lost along time ago.



“Because she hid her suffering behind a fake smile and a fake laugh, she couldn’t get the help she needed and now me and my brothers have to live without her for the rest of our lives.”

Despite losing her mum, Kira is determined to help others and with the support of her aunt – who is now her legal guardian – she has created a Facebook page called Beyond The Dark where sufferers and their kids can get support.



She said: “I don’t want anyone else to suffer the way she has or the way we have. That’s why I’m sharing my story.



“I wish I could go back and tell Mum it’s okay, but I can’t. However I can help someone else.



“If you are suffering from depression do not hide. Do not get lost. No one deserves to choose to take their own life.”



If you’d like to know more about Kira’s support group, you can visit her Facebook page.

If you are concerned about the mental health of yourself or a loved one, seek support and information by calling Lifeline 13 11 14, Mensline 1300 789 978, or Kids Helpline 1800 551 800

