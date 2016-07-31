Chickens deserve just as much pampering as humans do - and this girl knows it.

Little girl gives her pet chicken a makeover

Posted to Facebook, this video of a little Brazilian girl grooming her pet chicken is the best thing you’ll watch today.

The owner of the chicken, Flavia Leão, told BuzzFeed she caught her five-year-old daughter giving the chook’s feathers a brush after it rained in their home town of São Paulo.

The video showing the girl tending to the chicken with compassion has been viewed more than six and a half million times is absolutely heartwarming to watch.

Leão also owns a farm of animals and told BuzzFeed they all get treated like family members, especially by the kids.

The daughter even goes as far as applying some imaginary chicken lipstick to her bird buddy, just in case they decide to have a night out on the town.

This is just too cute for words!

