The hilarious moment a drunk woman falls off a cross trainer

Leah Cohen
Leah Cohen
A woman thought it would be a great idea to do some exercise on a broken cross trainer after a few drinks.

But we all know that when under the influence of alcohol, these types of decisions rarely turn out well.

The woman attempts the cross trainer when drunk. Photo: Caters

She stole the machine from her neighbour's backyard. Photo: Caters

Shelley Sands was hosting her friend Anthony Playfair’s bucks in her garden when they decided to steal her neighbour’s bin-worthy machine and set it up to have a go.

The hilarious video above shows the 49-year-old woman having a crack after a few beers on the exercise equipment, which clearly has a broken arm.

Before she’s even gotten started, you can hear her mates laughing hysterically in the background.

There she goes. Photo: Caters

Struggling big time, you can see Sands moving the handles and falling forwards and backwards uncontrollably.

Inevitably, the handle snaps off and Sands is sent sprawling on the floor (insert crying laughing emoji here.)

The broken handle snaps and Sands is sent flying. Photo: Caters

The friends at the bucks 'do couldn't contain their laughter. Photo: Caters

In an interview, Playfair’s told the Daily Mail, “It was absolutely hilarious - I've never seen anything so funny in my whole life.”

After posting the viral video to Facebook, it received a whopping 5.1 million views within two days.

If you’re going to watch one thing today, please let it be this video - there’s nothing quite like it!

