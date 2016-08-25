This little pup is having the time of his life lying in a big bucket surrounded by bright yellow tennis balls.

This dog chilling in a basket of tennis balls will brighten your day

Chris the Aussie Shepherd looks like he's living the dream in this tennis ball pit.

The cute video above starts off zoomed in on a pile of the balls and gradually zooms out to expose the adorable dog relaxing in the sun with his head popping out and his body buried beneath the majority of the balls.

RELATED: Watch this adorable dog melt as it gets a massage

RELATED: These dogs are having a better holiday than you

With his pink tongue out panting away and a huge grin across his face, Chris certainly looks like he's in doggy heaven.

The pooch is in fact on holiday at the Bark Haus in Miami, so his chilled vibe in the video is surely fitting for the balmy destination.

No doubt when he's owners come to fetch him, he won't want to budge a paw!

Besides, who could blame him? It certainly seems like he's got everything he's ever wanted.

While he could do with some sunnies, a hat and a tropical cocktail and personal butler by his side - his holiday doesn't look too shabby.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram