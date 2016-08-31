If this image of a teeny-tiny hamster with a minuscule cast on its arm doesn’t warm your heart, we don’t know what will!

This tiny hamster with a cast is going viral

It may take a few glances to grasp the scene but yes, you saw it right the first time - it is indeed a pea-sized hamster with an even tinier cast on its right arm.

Since the adorable picture was posted to Reddit, it’s gone gangbusters on the internet and for all the right reasons - it’s just so cute!

RELATED: This video of a chicken wearing pants is hilarious

RELATED: Giant panda cub rolling down a hill will make your day

With little information accompanying the image, all we know is that the poor little sod broke his arm. How it happened we do not know.

What we do know is that the tiny fella is now in good hands and is looking like he’s on the road to recovery.

We can't help but squeal every time we look at the precious animal with its miniature cast on - it’s the most adorable thing we’ve ever seen.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram