This adorable little hedgehog eating bite-sized apple pieces from a pink baby spoon is the best thing you’ll watch today.

This hedgehog being fed is all of us

Azuki the tea cup-sized hedgehog loves nothing more than tucking into his favourite food while curled up on his back.

The lazy little thing reminds us so much of ourselves when we’re hungry but just can’t muster the strength to sit upright.

The mesmerising video above shows Azuki being fed some delicious apple.

All rugged up and cosy in his skin, his black button nose twitches as he susses out the fruit.

He then realises it’s his number one food and begins to open up like a blossoming flower. His legs pop out one after the other and finally he snatches the apple and chews on it in the cutest way!

Azuki is not your ordinary hedgehog, he’s an Instagram sensation with more than 40,000 followers.

Whether Azuki is taking a bath, getting fed, being pampered or having a nap, his owner loves documenting his daily routine up close and personal and sharing them with his fans.

Who could blame him, Azuki the hedgehog is super-cute and seems like the best behaved pet!

Where do you get a pet hedgehog from? We want one!

