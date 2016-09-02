These adorable grandparents wear matching outfits every day

Grandparents married for 52 years wear matching outfits every day

These grandparents are the epitome of love.

The elderly pair have been married for 52 years, and every day for over a year, they have been coordinating their clothes.

Their grandson Anthony Gargiula told BuzzFeed that he visited his grandparents last week and noticed they were twinning.

He was shocked to find out that they had been doing this every day and he never knew about it.

His grandfather told him they originally liked to dress up the same when they would go square dancing or to church.

One day they went to church without matching outfits and people were confused, so they decided from that day on they would wear coordinating clothes every day. Since, it has become their signature look.

Gargiula’s grandfather then suggested he would send a photo of their matching outfits to him daily.

The pictures were of them standing side by side with their arms around each in identical blue, red, white, yellow and black tops and trousers.

The grandson thought this was the most adorable thing in the world and had to share it with his Twitter followers.

Since he uploaded them to his account on August 30, the pair’s photos have received more than 80,000 likes and 38,000 retweets.

After his post went bonkers, Gargiula alerted his grandparents on a video call that they had become an internet sensation and they were thrilled to hear the good news.

He then took a screenshot selfie of them while on the call, posted it to his page and captioned it: "So I don't really know how to tell you this, but you've gone viral."

Don't you wish your grandparents were as cool as these two?

