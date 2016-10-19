Melania Trump wore a $1,850 Victoria Beckham dress for CNN interview

The Republican nominee’s wife came to to her husband’s defense, claiming he was egged on by “boy talk” - all while wearing a very feminine shade of pink.

For the CNN interview with Anderson Cooper, the former model wore a light pink fitted sheath. The dress appears to be designed by Victoria Beckham. The Microbrush Sleeveless Fitted Dress retails for US$1,850 and comes with a detachable burgundy belt. Yahoo Style has reached out to the brand for confirmation.

While the potential first lady typically shops from Net-a-Porter for her public appearances, including the magenta Gucci blouse she wore to the most recent debate and the $2,190 “Margot” dress with puff sleeves from Roksanda Ilinčić she wore at the Republican National Convention, it seems that the Victoria Beckham piece was shopped from her very own closet. From the pre-spring summer 2016 Ready–to-Wear collection, the dress is either on sale at most e-commerce sites or already sold out.

RELATED: Victoria Beckham claims she doesn't miss performing since starting her fashion line

RELATED: Victoria Beckham reveals her biggest fashion faux pas

Funny enough, Melania’s stepdaughter Ivanka Trump wore a strikingly similar dress at the RNC in July. One of the major differences though? Price. While Melania’s cost more than a grand, Ivanka’s came from her own affordable fashion line and retails for just $138.

Light pink is actually a colour Melania has opted for multiple times in the past. For a sit-down interview with Barbara Walters last November, she wore a form-fitting dress in a more bubblegum shade and with sleeves. For a campaign appearance last October in Boulder, Colo., she looked fashion-forward in a white suit with wide-leg trousers and a pink wool coat draped over her shoulders. At a rally in South Carolina in February, her light pink dress featured architectural details on the sleeves and chest.

Interestingly enough, according to colour psychology, light pink represents “unconditional love and understanding.” Scientists have even found that prolonged exposure to the colour can have a calming effect on the nerves. Maybe Melania’s on to something…

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram