Aussie woman uses colourful eye patches to stay positive during cancer battle

Jessica Van Ziel, 23, from Melbourne, was diagnosed with a very aggressive form of ocular cancer and had life-saving surgery to remove the affected area in October last year.



It resulted in the removal of her entire eye and eyelids, forcing surgeons to close the socket and making most prosthetics incompatible with her wound.

Despite learning to embrace her new face by wearing her trademark jazzy eye-patches, Jess’s life was thrown into turmoil once more when she experienced a life-changing seizure just weeks ago.

It led doctors to discover the cancer had spread to her brain - which was haemorrhaging - causing her to lose control over the right side of her body.



After surgery to remove the tumour, doctors found four more spots that can only be treated with a special immune fighting therapy, costing around $30,000 per treatment.

Now friends and family have rallied around to support inspiring Jess in the fight of her life, and launched a crowd-funding site to help her reach the $130,000 target for the treatment she recently began.

Jess said: “I’ve had a red spot on my eye for as long as I can remember. Mum used to take me to the doctors as a kid but was always told it was nothing to worry about.



“It was when I turned 20, that it started to change.



“It became raised and itchy and eventually after numerous tests, I was told I had conjunctival melanoma.



“Despite surgery to remove the cancerous moles that had developed, things progressed rapidly and I was told the only option was to remove my entire eye in a bid to save my life.



“It was terrifying, but I did what I needed to do to survive.



“Afterwards, I decided to make the most of a bad situation and wear colourful, dazzling eye-patches to cover the gap where my eye had once been.



“I was just getting back into the swing of things when I had the seizure and everything changed.



“Life was good. I was studying again and I’d even got my drivers licence back after having to learn to drive again with just the one eye.



“I wasn’t prepared for the news that the cancer was back, this time in my brain. It didn’t seem fair.”

The melanoma has now spread to Jess’ brain and was haemorrhaging, causing pressure on the brain which resulted in the terrifying seizure.



Jess said: “I was at home in the bathroom when I started to notice the little toe on my right foot twitching.



“Within seconds the sensation had spread up my entire right side of my body and I passed out.



“When I came to, paramedics surrounded me.



“At the hospital, they discovered that the melanoma was now on my brain. I was completely devastated.”



Before the cancer returned, Jess had been doing well and had grabbed her second chance at life with both hands.

She said: “After having my eye removed, it took some getting used to.



“The first time I saw myself in a mirror, was quite daunting. I was shocked at how “normal” I looked. It wasn’t gory and in its own way beautiful.



“But whenever I went out, I always got lots of questions.



“So I decided I wanted to dress up my differences and make it something to really look at.



“I bought the prettiest eye-patches online, bright ones and sparkly ones, anything that looked glamourous and caught peoples attention.



“They became my signature look and I loved wearing them.

“When I felt down, I’d wear a colourful patch and would feel instantly happier.



“Wearing my patches also gave me the confidence to go face the world. They were an important part of me.”

After the devastating diagnosis that the cancer had returned, Jess underwent surgery to have a tumour removed – but there were also four other concerning spots on her brain, that doctors said were inoperable.



She said: “The only way to treat these were with immunotherapy, a relatively new treatment that works by boosting the body’s natural defences to fight the cancer.



“The only problem was it was extremely expensive.



“Initially I outright rejected the treatment. Though it will give a 25 per cent better chance of survival but we couldn’t afford it.



“There was no way I would allow my parents to take on a debt of over $100,000 for a drug that may or may not work.



“That’s when Dad suggested fundraising. At the start I wasn’t convinced we could raise $130,000 but I agreed to give it a go because I really wanted to give myself the best chance at surviving.”



Currently, Jess’ campaign has just hit over $70,000, and she’s now halfway through her treatment.



She said: “Since the seizure I’ve been stuck in hospital because the right side of my body isn’t working properly.



“I’m currently learning to walk again, albeit at a snails pace, and have begun rehab."

“But doctors don’t know how long it’ll be until the inoperable tumours start to cause pressure on my brain and affect me again.



“I’ve been completely overwhelmed by the generosity of complete strangers to help me get the money for my treatment.



“Despite my outlook still being unknown, I’m trying to stay positive about my future.



“Currently, I need a wheelchair to get around, but I’m determined to look forward.



“When this is all over, I’m hoping to become a motivational speaker and use my story to help others. I’ll be the one wearing the extremely snazzy eye-patches.”

