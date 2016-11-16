This guy got down on one knee at the Promised Land Zoo in Branson, Missouri, completely surrounded by sloths.

Romantic proposal surrounded by sloths

The video shows Michael asking Ashley if she'll marry him while she holds one of the animals on her lap and others swings overhead.

"Are you serious?" Ashley asked incredulously as the sloth she is holding slowly moves.

Of course the answer is a resounding yes!

As Michael goes to seal the deal with a ring, a cheeky sloth overhead tries to steal his hat - really lightening the mood...

"We've been visiting her family's zoo since we've been together (10 years-and it's always been a very special place for us," Michael later wrote online.

"Every time we go there the sloths have always been her absolute favourite animal to see."

"I wanted something unique that she would never forget and this was the perfect setting," he continued.

Michael isn't the first person who thought that sloths would make a romantic proposal...

