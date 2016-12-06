From broke model to Instagram star

Instagram star Janice Joostema has revealed how she managed to go from a broke model struggling in the fashion world to an online influencer with over one million followers.

The 21-year, who has 167,000 subscribers to her YouTube account, said she was once told to "stop eating" if she wanted to make it in the fashion industry but now she commands thousands of dollars for a single post on her social media page.

Janice, who hails from British Columbia, started her career when she was 18 and while she may be raking in the big bucks now, she went through rejection and hardships before making it to the top.

"I was told to lose more weight, I was told not to eat anything. I was told to throw up," Janice told Cosmopolitan.com.

The incident happened when Janice took a modeling gig in Indonesia after a friend in Toronto put her in contact with an agent.

The YouTube star said the whole thing was "terrible" and after dislocating her knee and going broke she left Jakarta and her dream behind.

"Unless you’re Kendall Jenner, there’s not really a point of being a model," Janice said. "You're basically an object."

After moving home, moving in with her long-term boyfriend, James, and taking some time to reevaluate what she wanted out of life, she started posting pictures of her hair and make-up looks to her Instagram page.

Janice enrolled in LaSalle College to study fashion design and after just one semester she dropped out to pursue a career as a full time Instagram influencer.

She earned 8,000 followers in one day after popular make-up brand Anastasia Beverly Hills regrammed one of her photos.

Now she has over 1.1 million followers and spends her days planning pictures and videos, which are sponsored by brands, with Janice getting paid thousands for single posts to her page.

However she revealed that she works hard to make sure her brand and aesthetic work, admitting that each shoot takes at least one hour and then she edits the images using FaceTune, VSCO, and Darkroom.

Despite her success, Janice says she had the added advantage of having a photographer boyfriend with a marketing degree to help her get started and slammed Instagram's new algorithm for making it hard to get noticed online.

