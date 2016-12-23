News

Queen makes rare comment about who should take over the throne
Queen makes rare comment about who should take the throne

Kate's fancy new job

Leah Cohen
Yahoo7 Be

As the Queen’s 90th year comes to a close, she’s handing over one of her most prestigious patronages to the Duchess of Cambridge.

Kate Middleton will be filling some big and powerful shoes as Patron of the Wimbledon championships.

Kate is the new patron of Wimbledon. Photo: Getty Images

Being a huge tennis fan with a court of her own at Anmer Hall, this role suits Kate to a tee!

A statement on the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club's website, which runs the Wimbledon championships, announced the honourable handover and welcomed the 34-year-old with open arms.

Kate is a huge tennis guru and regularly attends the championships. Photo: Getty Images

"We would like to welcome HRH The Duchess of Cambridge, who will take up The Queen's former duties as our Patron, and also [recognise] with appreciation the ongoing contribution of HRH The Duke of Kent, who will continue his long-standing role as our President," they said.

They also thanked Her Majesty for her “long and unwavering service to The Club and The Championships during her time as our Patron.”

The Queen attended the tennis tournament three times throughout her reign. Photo: Getty Images

While the Monarch has only ever attended the tennis tournament three times in 1977, 2010 and 2012, Kate is a regular appearance at the games and has been spotted cheering Britain on many times.

Following her 90th birthday on April 21, the Queen began to reassess her workload and hand down important duties to the younger members of the royal family.

The Queen has passed on some very important duties to Kate and Prince William. Photo: Getty Images

According to the Daily Mail, 32-year-old Prince Harry is set to take over the Queen’s 65-year long role as patron of the Rugby Football Union (RFU).

While Prince William, 34 will share the role of patron of the Football Association with Sophie, Countess of Wessex, given it’s major workload.

RELATED: Kate Middleton steps out in a tiara
RELATED: Queen speaks out on Harry's new love

Queen Elizabeth II is passing on 25 causes out of 600 and it’s not unusual given she is 90-years-old and when her husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, turned 90, he also relinquished roles.

A source previously told the Sunday Times: “The Queen is mindful that she does not want organisations with which she is associated to think that when she turns 90, that's it - it's goodbye. That will not be the case at all.”

