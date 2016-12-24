News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Bizarre footage of monster fish chocked on smaller fish
Bizarre footage of monster fish choked on smaller fish

TV presenter flashes on live TV

Carly Williams
Carly Williams
Yahoo7 Be /

That moment you forget you're sitting at a glass desk!

Costanza's bulletin started out perfectly. Photo: TG 5

Dog Reunited With Woman Who Saved His Life

Dog Reunited With Woman Who Saved His Life
Martha Stewart Says Pumpkin Spice Is for ‘Basic Bitches Only’
1:22

Martha Stewart Says Pumpkin Spice Is for ‘Basic Bitches Only’
Man Stuck With Two Stringed Guitar Creates Original Composition
1:40

Man Stuck With Two Stringed Guitar Creates Original Composition
Charlie Rose Suspended After Eight Women Accuse Him of Sexual Harassment: 'I Deeply Apologize'
1:42

Charlie Rose Suspended After Eight Women Accuse Him of Sexual Harassment: 'I Deeply Apologize'
Meet The Modernists: Massimo Bottura
2:02

Meet The Modernists: Massimo Bottura
Elle Halliwell on 60 Minutes
1:03

Elle Halliwell on 60 Minutes
Meryl Streep Says She 'Dealt with Real Physical Violence' — and That Cher Was There
1:31

Meryl Streep Says She 'Dealt with Real Physical Violence' — and That Cher Was There
You Need This 'Cheesy Chowder' In Your Life

You Need This 'Cheesy Chowder' In Your Life
Andrea Faustini leaves the competition | The Final | The X Factor UK 2014
1:34

Andrea Faustini leaves the competition | The Final | The X Factor UK 2014
Scarlett Johansson and Husband Romain Dauriac Split, Remain on Good Terms
1:13

Scarlett Johansson and Husband Romain Dauriac Split, Remain on Good Terms
'The Program' First Look Trailer
1:31

'The Program' First Look Trailer
Dog Walks On Stage and Interrupts Orchestra Performance During Festival
0:53

Dog Walks On Stage and Interrupts Orchestra Performance During Festival
 

Italian journalist Costanza Calabrese has become an overnight Internet star after she accidentally flashed her knickers on live TV.

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen 'sorry' for flashing 'hooha' at the AMAs

RELATED: Ariel Winter flashes butt on the red carpet

Costanza was reading the news for Network TG 5 when she signed off her bulletin and gave viewers more than they bargained for.

Italian journalist Costanza Calabrese may have forgotten she was sitting at a glass desk? Photo: TG 5

She seems totally unaware of what's about to happen. Photo: TG 5

The camera panned out and revealed what looks like the top of Costanza's legs.

Perhaps she just wanted to wear a bodysuit to work that day?

Costanza says goodnight and accidentally flashes. Photo: TG 5

One viewer filmed their TV screen and uploaded the clip to the Internet and of course it's gone viral.

OK, that's enough Internets for one day.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top