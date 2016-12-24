TV presenter flashes on live TV

That moment you forget you're sitting at a glass desk!

Italian journalist Costanza Calabrese has become an overnight Internet star after she accidentally flashed her knickers on live TV.

Costanza was reading the news for Network TG 5 when she signed off her bulletin and gave viewers more than they bargained for.

The camera panned out and revealed what looks like the top of Costanza's legs.

Perhaps she just wanted to wear a bodysuit to work that day?

One viewer filmed their TV screen and uploaded the clip to the Internet and of course it's gone viral.

OK, that's enough Internets for one day.

