WATCH: Daredevil teeters on massive skyscraper

If you're afraid of heights you might want to look away now, as this video is frightening.

WATCH: Daredevil walks on ledge of massive skyscraper

Posted on Facebook by Tyler McPeak alongside the caption "This is crazy", the video shows a man teetering off the edge of a ginormous skyscraper.

During the whole duration of the video, the man jumps from the ledge of one building to the other, all while perfectly keeping his balance.

The ledge is just over the size of the man's foot and white it appears that he has a GoPro attached to him, he never once falters in his awesome balancing technique.

He looks to be very high up on the building and also appears to not be wearing any supportive structure.

The video has been viewed over 200,000 times online, with many taking to the comments section to give their take on the thrillseeker's actions.

"I mean just watching makes me feel so unbalanced I started slipping," one woman said.

"I get enough of an adrenaline rush from rollercoasters and haunted houses. But more power to him," another woman added.

"Why do they risk their life's doing this one slip they would be dead makes my heart race feel sick can barely watch it it's freaking me out though do they have a parachute just in case it's just so horrible to look at," a commenter said.

