Teresa's new mum struggles

She may have looked flawless on the Golden Globes red carpet but Teresa Palmer has revealed she feels like she’s “been hit by a truck”.

The 30-year-old Hacksaw Ridge actress, who welcomed her second son Forest Sage just one month ago, has opened up about the struggles of juggling motherhood with her career.

In a post on her blog, yourzenmama.com, Palmer, who has two kids with husband Mark Webber, said her busy schedule has left her feeling like she needs “to just sleep for 5 days straight”.

Palmer documents the “disastrous travel experience” where the whole family missed their flight to LA for the Golden Globes due to Visa and flight communication issues.

The family booked onto another flight and Palmer says they were so stressed that they has no time to eat properly and were forced to get Hungry Jacks veggie burgers, which made them all sick.

Palmer said she has been unwell all week with zero energy and with the Golden Globes travel disaster it’s left her feeling exhausted.

“No one else in the family has got it thank god but I feel like I’ve been hit by a truck,” she said.



“I have zero energy and have had such a full on week with Cass’s wedding (which was amaaaazing) international travel and then my first Golden Globes.

“It’s been exciting and wonderful but seriously non stop that I feel like I need to just sleep for 5 days straight.”

Later in the post, Palmer said the “juggle is real” and breastfeeding Forest has left her run down and it’s taking its toll on her.

The star also touched on her time at the Golden Globes saying she was “nervous to jump back in to an event after being in Mama land for so long”.

Although Palmer’s husband didn’t attend she said she felt “very dreamy and surreal” throughout the night as she was seated next to one of her idols Amy Schumer.

And while she was surrounded by stars, she refused to let the event get in the way of her mum duties, ducking out to breastfeed her month-old baby, Forest.

The 30-year-old shared a photo of herself cradling her bubba and captioned it: "Upstairs at the Golden Globes for breastfeeding breaks!! #momlife [sic]"

And within minutes of posting, the beauty was overwhelmed with messages of support from other mums, praising her for her honesty.

"You're incredible @teresapalmer an absolute goddess