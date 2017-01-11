Mum delivers her own baby via C-section

They say giving birth is one of the most special times in a mother's life and this new mum was so excited about welcoming her new son into the world that she reached in and pulled him out herself.

Gold Coast woman Sarah Toyer, who already had three others sons when she gave birth to her fourth child, has now shared the images from the moment to a Facebook group called 'Birth Without Fear'.

Called 'baby reaching' or 'maternal-assisted births' the images show Sarah fearlessly grabbing her baby boy Spencer as he entered the world.

"This was the moment I welcomed our fourth baby into the world. Yes I delivered my son during my fourth cesarean," she started the post.

"When I discovered I was pregnant I was determined to have a maternal assisted c-section! I talked to every midwife, doctor, and surgeon about what I wanted to do, but they all said it would depend on the surgeon on call that day."

Sarah says that when the big day came she was determined to stick to her birth plan.

"When the day came along we waited 8 hours at the hospital, then I was standing there next to the surgeon scrubbing up just as she was," she said.

"Maybe half an hour later I was lying on the operating table watching my son's head being pulled from my womb.

The mum-of-four said choosing to help in the birth of her child was one of the best decisions she'd ever made.

"I reached down and put my hands under his arms and lifted the rest of him out of my own body. It was the most incredible thing I have ever done," she said.

"I highly recommend you stick to your guns about what birth you want! Welcome earth side baby Spencer."

