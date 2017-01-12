Woman beats body demons by gaining 7 sizes

A woman who battled an eating disorder is now helping others to embrace their bodies, after gaining seven dress sizes to love her size 24 shape.

After a battle that saw her endure years of yo-yo dieting and an attempt to take her own life, Danielle Galvin has finally found a body shape she loves.

She said: “All my life, I can remember feeling a desire to be different. I wanted my size 10 body to be thinner and I wanted to eat less. No matter how hard I tried, I was never happy and I felt like a failure.



“After years of abusing my body with food, I couldn’t take it anymore. I hated myself so much, I wanted to take my own life. I thought that I’d rather be dead that fat.



“During my recovery, I stumbled across a body positive social media account. I was amazed by these incredible women who were not only bigger in size, but completely comfortable in their own skin. Much to my surprise they were happy.

“Now I’m now a size 24 and happier than ever before. My body is something I’m incredibly proud of.”



The 24-year-old from Cairns developed a childhood eating disorder after suffering years of taunts for being overweight.



Aged 11, she joined a gym and started to count her calories, and things quickly spiralled out of control.

Over the next eight years, she battled a constant cycle of starving herself followed by guild-ridden binges.



But maintaining her 70kg body took its toll on her mental health and she developed anxiety, panic attacks and even made an attempt at taking her own life.

After receiving counselling for her body issues, she slowly began to change her diet and has since gone from a size 10 to a size 24 – and now helps other women to embrace their curves.

Danielle first started having negative thoughts about her body at the age of just 10.



She said: “Despite being an incredibly active kid, I was always bigger than everyone else.



“My parents called it puppy fat but I remember seeing a photo of myself from my brother’s birthday party when I was 10 and being horrified by my size.



“Oh my God, I’m so fat – were the words I used. I was 10!



“After that, all I wanted was to lose weight to look like everyone else.”

With the help of her parents, Danielle began to overhaul her lifestyle.



She said: “Seeing how unhappy I was, they bought me a gym membership and booked me in with a personal trainer who made me write a food diary.



“Within a few weeks, I was losing weight.



“When I realised cutting out certain foods, like chocolate bars and cereal, made me lose weight – I became hooked.



“It was the beginning of a very bad cycle.”

She added: “I didn’t realise it then, but my natural weight is not set at skinny. I’m a curvy woman. So I was on a mission to achieve the impossible.



“My body wouldn’t get below 70kgs and even though at 170cms I carried it well, I was devastated.



“I started starving myself, sometimes living on just a weight loss shake in a day.



“Of course, being just a kid I’d struggle and would then binge, which always left me wracked with guilt, so I’d starve myself again the next day.”



Danielle suffered in silence, as no one knew about her battles with her body.

She said: “Because I wasn’t a bag of bones, people had no idea what I was going through.



“But inside, the voices in my head were telling me I was fat and unattractive. I even aspired to be diagnosed with anorexia. How bad is that?



“All I could think about was getting into the next size down. A 10 wasn’t good enough. I wanted to be an 8 or even smaller.



“My teen years were stolen by this obsession to be thin and the feeling that I wasn’t good enough because I wasn’t slim enough.”



At 19, Danielle couldn’t handle the pressure any longer, and wanted to take her own life.



She said: “I thought it was better to die than to be fat.



“So I took a knife and sat in my bathroom, wanting to end it all. Luckily, my friend found me and convinced me to seek help.”



Two years into her recovery, and after gaining weight, Danielle was still struggling.



She said: “Because I was eating again, my weight started to go up and it made me so uncomfortable.



“I felt fat and disgusting and I didn’t know what to do.



“Then I stumbled across an Instagram account for someone posting body positive images.

“As I scrolled through the photos of larger women who were not just accepting their curves, but loving them, I was stunned.



“These women were all happier than me. I needed some of what they were having.”



Now Danielle shares skimpy photos of her voluptuous body online and is overwhelmed by messages of love and support she’s received, that have helped her embrace her fuller figure.



She said: “I was so nervous about posting photos of my body. I had anxiety about my rolls of fat and how people would react.

“But everyone was so positive about my body. They celebrated seeing a normal, healthy body like mine.



“It really made me realise that I could stop worrying about my size, and just be happy in the skin I was in.”



Now a size 24, she no longer weighs herself and eats a healthy diet where she doesn’t worry about counting calories.



She said: “My life no longer revolves around depriving myself and instead focuses on giving it the fuel it needs to survive.



“Most days I eat salads with something like fish or chicken and if I want something naughty like a slice of cake or a chocolate bar, I’ll have it.



“I’m classed as overweight, but I feel the happiest I’ve ever been. Nothing could make me want to go back to that lifestyle of being slim and miserable. It’s just not worth it.”

