Inside Charles and Camilla's bizarre marriage

With rumours swirling that Prince Charles and Camilla may be headed for a divorce, we take a look inside their very unusual marriage.

The royal pair, who married in 2005 after nearly 30 years of courtship, have reportedly already called in lawyers to deal with their marriage breakdown. But were the telltale signs they were headed for a split already there?

Royal sources claim the pair share a bizarre marriage, spending a lot of time living in separate houses with Charles preferring the quiet life and a strict routine.

According to Women’s Weekly, the royal duo are alike in many ways, enjoying gardening and the outdoors, however there’s a lot of differences between them that set them apart.

Apparently Camilla has always enjoyed the sunshine and loves nothing better than basking in the sun, whereas Charles is not the type of person to sit still and chill out.

Likewise, at night the Duchess likes a comfortable, warm bedroom when she goes to sleep at night but he prefers to keep the windows open.

It’s also been claimed that Camilla has now taken to spending 10 days away from Charles to retreat to her home Ray Mill in the countryside.

A source told the Daily Mail that Camilla loves being surrounded by her grandchildren and thrives in the hustle and bustle at the house.

Meanwhile, Charles prefers to stay at their Highgrove home, where he can enjoy the peace and quiet on his own.

When he’s at home, Charles sticks to a strict every day routine, where he always has his chef cook him the same meals.

According to the ABC, the prince must have a cup of tea, boiled eggs and a muffin between 4pm and 5pm every day.

“The eggs must be boiled for exactly four minutes,” a source told the ABC.

"Chefs boil seven eggs at a time to ensure at least one is perfect.”

And the prince’s eccentric personality doesn’t stop there, as back in 2010 he claimed in a BBC documentary that he talks to his plants to make them grow.

The prince, who is a keen gardener, along with Camilla, hit back at critics who said it was strange that he spoke to his plants like they were his kids.

"I happily talk to the plants and the trees, and listen to them. I think it's absolutely crucial," he said at the time.

Meanwhile, Camilla has kept a relatively low profile in the media since she officially got together with Charles.

It was no surprise that the British public didn’t take too warmly to her at the start of their relationship due to her long-term affair with Charles during his marriage to Diana.

However she went through a makeover, ditching the frumpy look and coming across as a loving mother-in-law to the much-loved Prince William and Prince Harry.

Yet sources say Charles and Camilla continue to live as if she is still the other woman and spend most of their time apart - something they were used to back when he was still with Diana.

And maybe their time apart has made them drift too far as it was reported that the pair have called in lawyers to make their split easier.

According to New Idea, the Queen is "devastated" by the news and is desperately working to get them back together.

Charles is reportedly furious with her for spending time away from him and believes she should be by his side at all times.

Meanwhile the Queen is said to be frantically trying to get the couple to reconcile but their relationship is said to be "beyond repair".

The news comes after the Queen has been battling bad health in the last few weeks, missing the royal Christmas service for the first time in nearly 30 years.

